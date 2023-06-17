Putin meets UAE president, hails ties

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia´s ties with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as he met the leader of the oil-rich nation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Saint Petersburg.

“The Emirates are a very good partner,” Putin said in televised comments at the start of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of an economic summit in Russia´s second city.

Putin thanked Al-Nahyan for the role the UAE has played in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States.

Al-Nahyan said he was in favour of “de-escalation” and a “political solution” to the Ukraine conflict during the talks, in which the pair discussed their countries´ “strategic partnership”, according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

Russia and UAE have closely cooperated as members of the OPEC+ oil alliance and Dubai is one of the rare world capitals to have maintained direct flights to Moscow following the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

The UAE is among the few countries trying to maintain a publicly neutral stance towards Russia, contrary to much of the Western world which has imposed sanctions and condemned the Kremlin chief for ordering the Ukraine invasion in early 2022.

Russian billionaires evading sanctions have also found a safe haven in the UAE. Russian oligarchs have been counting on the oil-rich nation to keep their bank accounts unfrozen and their assets in their own hands.

The Gulf country has long been a United States ally, but its stance on the crisis has indicated an attempt to balance relations under a new world order in which Moscow and Beijing are equally important, analysts said.

The two countries have also cooperated as members of the OPEC+ oil alliance. Additionally, a November 2020 report issued by the US Department of Defence’s inspector general for counterterrorism operations in Africa found that the UAE was suspected of being a significant source of financing for Russia’s Wagner mercenary group in Libya. The UAE denied the claim.