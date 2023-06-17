Dual-threat

Natural calamities have a significant impact on poverty in Pakistan. In recent years, the country has been hit by a number of natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes and droughts. These disasters have destroyed homes, businesses and infrastructure, and have displaced millions of people. The economic cost of these disasters has been enormous and has made it even more difficult for the country to reduce poverty. The government of Pakistan is working to address the challenges of poverty and natural calamities and has implemented a number of relief programmes for those who have suffered from natural disasters.
The government is also working to improve the country’s infrastructure. However, there is still much more that needs to be done to address these challenges. The private sector also needs to play a role. Businesses can help by providing jobs to the displaced and by donating to charities that are working on relief efforts.
Dr Pervez Ahmed Shar
Sukkur
