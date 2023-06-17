Pre-prepared

I believe it is crucial to address the potential risks and challenges posed by natural events such as storms, cyclones and heavy rains before they become natural disasters. It is imperative that the concerned authorities take proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with these phenomena. This includes effective early-warning systems, raising public awareness and guidance about protective measures individuals and families can take, building better infrastructure and ensuring hospitals and other emergency services are adequately prepared and resourced.

In addition, coordination among various government departments, relief organizations and community stakeholders is crucial during such challenging times. The concerned authorities should establish a centralized command centre to streamline communication and facilitate collaborative efforts in disaster response and relief operations. Regular updates on the cyclone’s progress, evacuation plans and safety measures should be disseminated through various channels to ensure accurate and timely information reaches the public. By taking these steps, we can avoid the worst during extreme weather events.

Tehreem Siddique

Rawalpindi