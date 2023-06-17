Living a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise can seem like an uphill task. Exercise is a critical ingredient in staying healthy. By burning calories, one deters health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, regular physical activity has been shown to boost one’s immune system, helping the body resist infections and diseases more effectively.
The benefits of choosing a healthy lifestyle, when complemented with regular exercise, are exponential. It’s not just about living longer, it’s about living better.
Rabia Shahzad
Lahore
