 
close
Saturday June 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Limits of charity

June 17, 2023

The allocation of Rs450 billion for the BISP in the recent budget, while a positive step towards providing relief for the poor, will not help alleviate poverty in the long run.

For that, we need to invest in job creation and key industries, which will help the poor escape the poverty trap. Welfare, on its own, is a stop-gap measure.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta