Luddite impulse

Pakistan is one of many developing countries working on becoming a developed country. Still, among many other factors which slow its pace of development, one is a mistrustful and generally negative attitude towards new things and change. Every time a new platform or service comes to these shores, it is intermittently banned or restricted by the government due to some controversy or the other, be it YouTube, Tiktok or even video games like PUBG. Although new technologies and platforms undoubtedly create new problems, the hammer is not always the right tool for fixing them. We should seek to move towards a system that can handle the problems created by new things without making Pakistan seem like a country that is hostile to progress, innovation and new ideas. This is a crucial step on our journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Hafiz Minhaj Afzal

Karachi