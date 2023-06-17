Not a woman’s world

In Afghanistan, women fight for their right to education. In the US, the overturn of Roe v Wade has put the lives of so many women at risk. And Pakistan is the second worst country in terms of gender equality. Where should women go? Why is there not a single country in both developed and developing countries where women are respected for who they are? The latest Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) report, published by the UNDP, shows that the world still stands biased against women, and there has been no improvement in this regard. Such biases eventually lead to human rights violations and create insurmountable hurdles for women. The two-part survey was carried out in the 2010-14 and 2017-22 periods in 80 countries and territories and covers at least 85 per cent of the global population. The survey focuses on four dimensions and indicators: political, educational, economic and physical integrity.

It concludes that nine out of 10 men and women hold at least one bias against women. In Pakistan, the share of people with no bias against women is 0.11 for the 2017-22 period. In a world where women leaders have led their countries to growth and development, 69 per cent of the survey respondents think that men make better political leaders. At least 46 per cent of the respondents think that men have “more right” to a job. Forty-three per cent think that men make better business leaders. For centuries, women have remained behind the scenes, silently watching men claiming victories even for work done by women. Over the years, though, not only have women taken up as many roles as possible to prove to the world that they have the talent to do the unthinkable, they have also demanded recognition for their labour – whether at home or outside. And yet they meet scepticism every time they set out to do something.

In Pakistan, many women leaders have made a name for themselves in the country’s extremely toxic political space but they have failed to reduce the biases against their gender. It is rather appalling to learn that a quarter of the respondents also think that a man can beat his wife. The report should be a wakeup call for all countries to challenge these social norms that put women’s lives at risk. Pakistan has seen far too many cases where women are killed merely for exercising their right to contract marriage or dissolution of marriage. Courts in Pakistan frequently turn into crime scenes where disgruntled family members or angry husbands decide to kill women who dare to move courts to exercise their rights. In a world where such biases remain unchecked, gender equality will continue to be a far-fetched dream. No country can progress unless it focuses on the progress of its women. And it is time all countries – especially Pakistan – made concerted efforts to fight against the biases that indirectly make the world an extremely toxic and unsafe place for women.