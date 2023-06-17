Gas supply to industries restored

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to restore gas supply to industries and their power generating units, effective from 8:00am on Saturday, June 17, 2023, it said on Friday.

According to SSGC, after the change in the direction of Cyclone Biparjoy, weather has improved and the LNG terminals have become operational. Taking this change into consideration, the management of SSGC has decided to restore the supplies to industries and their power generation units. The company had stopped gas supplies to all industries, including their units for power generation, fertiliser sector and CNG stations in the backdrop of possible striking of cyclone Biparjoy and considering the shortage of natural gas and RLNG.