Gas supply to industries restored

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to restore gas supply to industries and their power generating units, effective from 8:00am on Saturday, June 17, 2023, it said on Friday.
According to SSGC, after the change in the direction of Cyclone Biparjoy, weather has improved and the LNG terminals have become operational. Taking this change into consideration, the management of SSGC has decided to restore the supplies to industries and their power generation units. The company had stopped gas supplies to all industries, including their units for power generation, fertiliser sector and CNG stations in the backdrop of possible striking of cyclone Biparjoy and considering the shortage of natural gas and RLNG.
LAHORE: Injection of gas supply into SNGPL’s network from a newly discovered gas field namely Wali in District...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,700/tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold...
The Pakistan Retail Business Council — a representative body of numerous well-known retail establishments across...
ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission has temporarily halted the privatization transaction of Pakistan Engineering...
KARACHI: Russia has given a go-ahead for rice import from 15 additional Pakistani enterprises, the Rice Exporters...
Stocks extended losses to a fifth straight session on Friday amid investors’ concerns over the stalled IMF programme...