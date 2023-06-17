Gold prices rise by Rs2,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs2,700/tola on Friday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs223,400/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold went up by Rs2,315 to stand at Rs191,530. In the international market, gold rates increased by $36 to close at $1,965/ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs100 to end at Rs2,650/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs85.73 to stand at Rs2,271.94.
