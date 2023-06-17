Privatisation of PECO temporarily halted

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) has temporarily halted the privatization transaction of Pakistan Engineering Company Ltd (PECO) due to significant underlying issues, with no immediate solution in sight.

As a result, the PC Board on Thursday deemed it necessary to recommend that the administrative ministry take urgent action to address these issues before proceeding with the privatization of PECO.

The Privatisation Commission (PC), under the chairmanship of Abid Hussain Bhayo, held its Board meeting.

The Federal Secretary, Board members, and senior officials from the Ministry/Commission were also present. The meeting covered various topics requiring the PC Board's attention.

The Board acknowledged the importance of financial sustainability in PC operations. To this end, the Board has established the "PC Board Investment Committee" to oversee the investment of available funds in accordance with the parameters outlined in the PC Ordinance, 2000, and the directives of the Federal Government.

One notable agenda item involved the presentation and subsequent approval of the Audited Accounts for the fiscal year 2013-2014.

The Board expressed gratitude for the extensive deliberations conducted by the Audit Committee and PC management in finalizing the audited accounts.

Emphasizing the importance of promptly completing the audited reports for the remaining years, the Board prioritized this task.

Furthermore, the Board granted approval for the Budget Estimates of the PC for the fiscal year 2023-24, totaling Rs1248.8 million.

These estimates, categorized under different expenditure heads, will undergo further approval by the Federal Government, as required by the PC Ordinance, 2002.

The Board also approved the recommendations presented by the Transaction Committee regarding the House Building Finance Company Ltd.

(HBFC), marking a positive step forward in the privatization process. Additionally, the Board endorsed the organizational arrangement of the Privatisation Commission, which includes conducting in-house due diligence on entities proposed for privatization to enhance the effectiveness of the transaction process.

Furthermore, the Commission will present meticulously researched policy proposals to the federal government, aiming to create a favorable environment for the privatization of state-owned enterprises, in line with the functions outlined in the Privatisation Commission Ordinance.