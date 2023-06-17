Russia approves 15 more Pakistani rice enterprises for import

KARACHI: Russia has given a go-ahead for rice import from 15 additional Pakistani enterprises, the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) said on Friday.

A total of 19 rice enterprises from Pakistan are now eligible to export rice to the Russian Federation. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has confirmed registration of the 15 rice establishments, recommended by Pakistan’s Department of Plant Protection (DPP), enabling them to export rice to Russia.

The development is expected to positively impact the exports of Pakistani rice and the country's overall economy.

A REAP spokesman stated that the development brought good news, particularly for rice farmers in Punjab and Sindh, as their main source of income relies on these exports.

“It also presents an opportunity for Pakistan's agrarian economy to explore enhancing exports in other sectors by improving quality standards to meet global market requirements,” the spokesperson said.

DPP succeeded in obtaining registration for the rice establishments under the leadership of Federal Ministry for National Food Security and Research.

Efforts of the ministry were instrumental in achieving the milestone that could help in enhance rice exports, ensuring global quality standards, according to REAP.

In 2019, the Russian Federation imposed a ban on rice imports from Pakistan on pest interception in rice consignments. However, the ban was lifted in 2021 after corrective measures were taken by DPP in rice establishments to meet sanitary and phytosanitary requirements. Initially, only four compliant rice mills were approved for the import.

DPP took meaningful steps to upgrade 15 more rice mills based on the requirements of the Russian Federation. The efforts included implementing the Standard Guidance Document and ensuring compliance with food safety, phytosanitary measures, quality, storage, and packaging.

The agreement opens the gateway for further exports to international markets, provided that the quality standards are maintained.

Additionally, DPP is working on upgrading more rice processing facilities to international standards, aiming to capture a significant share in high-end markets across Asia, Europe, the USA, and Australia and obtain their registration for exports to Russia.

It may be noted that in a significant related development earlier this month, the government of Pakistan announced the implementation of barter trade agreements with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran.

According to a report, the Ministry of Commerce has introduced business to business Barter Trade Mechanism 2023, which will enable Pakistan to engage in mutually beneficial exchanges with the three countries.

Under the new rules, Pakistan will be able to export a wide range of goods to Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia. Pakistan’s agricultural sector will largely benefit from that.

With the export of meat, fruits, vegetables, and rice to the countries, Pakistan will be able to demonstrate the quality and variety of its produce to the international market. Additionally, Pakistan’s textile industry also will gain a competitive edge by exporting its products.