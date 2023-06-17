Stocks fall for fifth straight day amid IMF programme concerns

Stocks extended losses to a fifth straight session on Friday amid investors’ concerns over the stalled IMF programme nearing its end and an absence of fresh triggers in the market, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 67.87 points or 0.16 percent to 41,301.30 points against 41,369.17 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,612.67 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,280.16 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market opened in the green but the lack of triggers made the market trade with lacklustre sentiments.

“As the 9th review of the IMF programme still remains stalled urging the investors to remain cautious,” it reported. “Overall volumes remained dull while the 3rd tier equities continued to lead the volume board.”

KSE-30 index also decreased by 50.27 points or 0.34 percent to 14,541.19 points compared with 14,591.47 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 7 million shares to 156.023 million shares from 149.676 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs3.746 billion from Rs3.606 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.326 trillion from Rs6.348 trillion.

Out of 328 companies active in the session, 109 closed in green, 187 in red and 32 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said KSE 100 had traded within its range of intraday high of 244 points and intraday low of -89 points to finally close at 41,301.

Major positive contributions to the index came from COLG, SYS, DAWH, SHEL and MLCF, as they cumulatively contributed 79 points to the index. On the flip side, MEBL, ENGRO, EFERT, PSO and HUBC lost value to weigh down on the index by -74 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs147.80 to Rs8,499 per share, followed by Colgate Palm XDXB, which increased by Rs84.44 to Rs1,210.33 per share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs680 to Rs22,020 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs64.99 to Rs1075 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower after FM [Finance Minister] clarifies on IMF delaying programme revival on geopolitics, and Pakistan’s inability to take all conditions.”

He said investor concerns for fallout from IMF bailout programme delay, Moody's ratings hints on constraints over access to further loans without an IMF deal, and falling Pakistan dollar bonds expecting sovereign default had played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-46.8 points), fertiliser (-35.9 points), power generation and distribution (-29.5 points), E&P’s (-19.6 points) and pharmaceuticals (-12.3 points).

TPL Properties remained the volume leader with 24.009 million shares which closed lower by 28 paisas to Rs13.53 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 17.821 million shares, which closed lower by 11 paisas to Rs1.64 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Hascol Petrol, WorldCall Telecom, TPLP-JULB, TPLP-JUNB, Soneri Bank Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Shell Pakistan and Waves Corp Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 60.020 million shares from 47.945 million shares.