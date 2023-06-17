Rupee slips in open market again on default fears

KARACHI: The rupee lost ground in the open market after posting significant gains earlier this week, as the domestic currency came under pressure on investors’ default fears over the stalled IMF programme ending by June-end, dealers said.

The local unit dropped by 2 rupees versus the dollar in the open market trade on Friday. According to exchange rates published by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the rupee was sold at 297 to the dollar, down from 295 the day before.

In previous two sessions, the currency has lost 3 rupees against the dollar in the open market. The decline in the value of the rupee in the open market was caused by negative sentiment rather than supply and demand for dollars, according to Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the ECAP.

“The rupee came under pressure [in the kerb market] as investors fretted about the rising default risks and worried that the deadline to resume a stalled International Monetary Fund programme would not be met this month given the short amount of time left,” Paracha said.

Earlier, the rupee had posted significant gains in the open market after banks provided $5 million to the exchange companies on the instructions of the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the interbank market, the rupee posted some gains on Friday as a result of increasing supplies in the market. The local unit closed at 287.19 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 287.37. It rose by 0.06 percent during the session.

“Demand for US dollars existed, but stronger supplies amid remittance inflows from Pakistani workers abroad before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival helped the rupee gain,” said a currency dealer.

“Data on Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves—which revealed that the reserves experienced a tiny uptick after declining steadily over the last six weeks—also aided to improve market sentiment. However, the $4 billion in forex reserves only cover one month's worth of imports,” the dealer added.

In the week ending June 9, Pakistan's central bank's foreign exchange reserves rose by $107 million to $4.0 billion.

After Pakistan repaid a $1 billion Chinese loan, the reports claim that the nation's reserves have now dipped below $3 billion. Without a deal with the IMF, the country might default, according to Moody's Investors Service.

In a meeting with the Senate Finance Committee, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the country would soon receive $1.3 billion from China. In addition, he stated that the government was in talks with China to swap a $2 billion loan.

“Given the limited time remaining in the IMF programme, it is now likely that the 9th review will not be completed. The absence of a visible Plan B suggests that the government's strategy revolves around curbing imports and maintaining a balanced current account to sustain the economy,” said Chase Securities in a note.