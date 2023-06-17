 
close
Saturday June 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Zardari has eye surgery in Dubai

By Our Correspondent
June 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari underwent a successful eye operation in Dubai on Friday. Zardari’s spokesman said the former president was currently in Dubai and had fully recovered.