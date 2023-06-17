Punjab to put four PTI-era bureaucrats on no-fly list

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to put the names of four officers appointed to important positions during the PTI era in the passport control list in view of their possible escape from the country.

According to documents, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has written a letter to the Home Department to put former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, former Registrar Cooperatives DG LDA Usman Muazzam, former Special Secretary Primary Health and Special Secretary Housing Mrs. Saleha Saeed and former Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on the passport control list.

According to the documents, a case number 11/2023 has been registered against the officers in the Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Headquarters. The department feared the officers had allegedly committed corruption with other accused. There is a strong possibility that the accused may flee the country without being involved in the investigation, it said. The Punjab Home Department has been asked to immediately send the names of the officers to the Director General Immigration and Passports Islamabad to be included in the passport control list so that they cannot escape from the country without further investigations.

According to sources, Ahmed Aziz Tarar is currently doing the National Management Course (NMC) in the National School of Public Policy for promotion to Grade 21. Saleha Saeed is the OSD while Usman Moazzam and Sohail Khawaja are posted in other provinces. According to sources, he was considered among the powerful officers during the PTI era.