Fazl, PPP leaders call on Shehbaz

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also joined the meeting. They discussed the political situation and budget 2023-24. Maulana Fazlur Rehman lauded the premier for his unwavering commitment to allocating funds for crucial development projects in budget 2023-24, even in the face of financial constraints.

The JUI-F leaders also expressed their appreciation for steps taken to uplift the merged districts of tribal areas. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party and had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Adviser to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for measures for public welfare in the budget despite difficult economic conditions.