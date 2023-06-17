Pakistan wants amicable solution to IMF’s review issue

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry said in a press statement on Friday Pakistan was ready to engage with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reaching an amicable solution.

The ministry, in the statement, justified the measures, taken in the recent budget, and stated that they were not “doctrinaire” about any element of the budget for financial year 2024. It was stated that the ministry reviewed the press statement of the IMF resident representative. “While we are firmly committed to the IMF programme, and our negotiations are ongoing, some specific issues have been raised by the IMF in the press, we think it would be appropriate to clarify our position on those issues,” said the statement.

The release said: “Before we go into the specific issues raised in the press statement, it is important to give the context of these talks. The 9th IMF review was conducted in early February 2023 and GoP [Government of Pakistan] completed all technical issues at a fast pace.

“The only outstanding issue was of external financing, which we understand was also amicably resolved in the Prime Minister’s telephonic call of 19th May 2023, with the M.D. of IMF,” the statement added.

The official statement said though the budget FY 2024 was never part of the 9th review, in line with PM’s commitment to the MD IMF, the government shared the budget numbers with the mission. “And we are continuously engaged with them even on the budget,” added the statement.

About the specific issues, raised by Ms. Esther Perez, Pakistan’s position is as under as far as the broadening of the tax base is concerned:

The FBR has added 1,161,000 new taxpayers i.e. 26.38% to its tax base in the last 11 months. This is an ongoing exercise and will continue.

The 0.6% advance adjustable withholding tax on cash withdrawals over Rs50,000 is another big step in this direction.

The tax-exemptions that have been announced in the budget are “triggers” of growth in the real sectors of economy. This is the sustainable path to provide employment and livelihood to the common citizen. In any case, the amount is fairly small.

About the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) allocation, the pro-poor initiatives in the budget are not limited to the BISP beneficiaries whose budget in any case has been increased from 400 to 450 billion. (This was last raised by the GoP in Feb 2023 from Rs350 to Rs400 billion). There are millions of vulnerable people above the poverty line and the budget provides Rs35 billion for targeted subsidies on five main items of food consumption through the Utility Stores Corporation for families up to a PMT scorecard 40. This facility is also available for BISP beneficiaries.

“As far as the ‘amnesty’ is concerned, the only change is to ‘dollarize’ the value of an existing provision of I.T. Ordinance. This facility, which has always been there, is available under Section 111(4) of the I.T. Ordinance. The cap of Rs10 million (approx. $100,000 equivalent) was introduced in FY 2016. The cap set in FY 2016 is being resolved in terms of Rupee equivalence of $100,000,” the statement added.

The GoP is fully committed to the IMF programme and is keen to, at least, complete the 9th review. The coalition government has already taken many difficult and politically costly decisions in this context, added the statement.