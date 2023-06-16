UET Peshawar budget gets nod

PESHAWAR: The 13th meeting of the Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has approved the proposed budget estimates of Rs 2414.521 million of the varsity for the year 2023-24.

Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar chaired the meeting, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Secretary Higher Education Department, KP, Dr. Aneela Mehfooz Durrani, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, treasurer, Dr. Khizar Azam Khan, registrar of the UET Peshawar, and other officials were there.

UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain briefed the participants of the meeting about the progress and budget of the university. The university was appreciated for efforts aimed at cost cutting from different areas and ensuring austerity measures.The vice-chancellor thanked the KP government as well as Higher Education Commission for the support.