UET Mardan and KP IT Board ordered to provide information

PESHAWAR: Chief Information Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), Farah Hamid Khan, has taken notice of non-compliance by certain departments to the complaints filed by citizens.

In a personal hearing of a Complaint No 9594 of Shaheer Durrani, a resident of Peshawar, she directed the management of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan to disclose all the required information to the complainant.

Farah Hamid directed the Public Information officer/Registrar UET Mardan to proactively disclose all the 12 categories of information of the university as mandated under RTI Act 2013 on the official website of the university.

Adjudicating another complaint filed by Dr Khalid Khan against KP Information Technology Board about provision of attested copies of amended KP IT Act, amended Service Rules, details of foreign and domestic visits of the employees of the KP IT Board.

The commissioner took notice of non-compliance with Section 5 of the KP RTI Act and directed the PIO/Deputy Director Finance KP IT Board, Yasir Shafique to provide the relevant documents to the complainant within the stipulated time so as to meet the objective of transparency in the province.