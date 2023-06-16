Rule of law key to development, says minister

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs4 million to the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Dera Ismail Khan bench.

The cheques were received by the PHCBA, Dera Ismail Khan bench, president Malik Hidayatullah Malana advocate and general secretary Waqar Alam advocate in a ceremony arranged by the People’s Lawyers Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that dispensation of easy justice without any hindrance and discrimination, rule of law and constitution were the prerequisites for the development of a nation.

He said that cooperation between the bar and bench was vital for the provision of justice to the people.

He said that efforts would be made to acquire government land for establish a residential colony for the lawyers’ community in Dera Ismail Khan.The lawyers thanked the state minister for the grant and resolving other issues.