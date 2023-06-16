Public forum held in Angoor Adda

WANA: Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nasir Khan held a public forum at Angoor Adda in Birmal tehsil near Pak-Afghan border in Lower South Waziristan district and heard the problems of area residents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Kashmir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Yasir Salman Kundi and heads of all line departments were also present on the occasion.

The DC issued directives for solution to various problems of locals, while some issues were referred to the departments concerned for perusal.

He also inaugurated a free shelter home for travelers with the support of the Social Welfare Department at Angoor Adda, where people would be provided with free accommodation and food.

Addressing the Kuli Kachehri, he said the local administration and all departments were engaged in serving the people and providing facilities to them. He added that the purpose of the forum was to let people voice their concerned and grievances about various issues and resolve those issues.