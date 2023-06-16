Minister seeks Turkish investment in KP

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Thursday invited the Turkiye government to invest in the province which offers opportunities.

He made the offer as Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.Mehmet Pacaci called him, said a handout.Both discussed matters of mutual interest with a special emphasis on economic and trade relations.

The minister discussed with the Turkish envoy various avenues for expanding bilateral ties in the special context of foreign investment opportunities in KP.He pointed out various sectors like tourism, hydropower power, food, agriculture, mines, engineering, technical education, adding KP would welcome the Turkish investors.

The minister especially mentioned small and medium enterprises cooperation which, he said, was a catalyst for economic development for both countries.The Turkish envoy agreed that potential existed for foreign investment in KP.