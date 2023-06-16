Two sisters, cousin drown as bridge collapses

MANSEHRA: Two young sisters and their cousin drowned in a river in the Kandia area of Upper Kohistan in a bridge collapse incident on Thursday.

The Three girls were identified as Laiba, 15, her sister Zahida, 13 and their cousin Robina, 12, were crossing the bridge with their herd when the bridge collapsed as a result of which they fell into the river. According to locals, all herds, including cows, were also drowned.

The Rescue 1122 and local divers remained active to fish out the bodies but met a failure and wrapped it up owing to darkness.