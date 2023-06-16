Relief dept forms teams to assess damages from rainstorm

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department has constituted four technical teams to assess the damages caused by a recent rainstorm that resulted in the loss of 31 lives.

Also, 485 houses were partially damaged, and 7 houses were fully damaged in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the inclement weather. A press release said the teams have been assigned the task of assessing the damages caused by the storm and verifying the reports submitted by the district administrations.

A notification issued by the KP secretary relief highlights the damages reported by the district administrations of Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, following the recent storm that ravaged these regions.

The teams, composed of three members each, have been urgently assembled to conduct thorough assessments of the damages inflicted by the storm. By meticulously evaluating the damages, the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department aims to acquire a holistic understanding of the situation.

The diligent teams will work to compile their reports and ensure their timely submission. The relief department also urges the public to take precautionary measures during the upcoming monsoon season.