PIC upgrades padiatric ward with Turkish support

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has upgraded its Pediatric Ward through the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The ward’s unveiling took place during the visit of Dr Mehmet Pacaci, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, who inaugurated the facility and assessed the healthcare services provided by PIC.

The Pediatric Ward now boasts cutting-edge machinery, including infusion pumps, ECHO machines, screens, and dedicated play areas for children. These state-of-the-art upgrades will greatly benefit young patients with cardiac disease, ensuring a high standard of care and comfort.

Dr Mehmet Pacaci expressed his satisfaction in strengthening communication channels between the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology and Turkish institutions, setting the stage for further advancements in the field of pediatric cardiology. He highlighted the deep and longstanding relationship between Turkey and Pakistan, emphasising TIKA’s ongoing efforts to expand cooperation in crucial areas such as education, health, and women’s development.

During his visit, the Turkish ambassador was accompanied by the country head of TIKA, the medical director, the hospital director, and the pediatric cardiology team. Together, they toured various departments of the hospital, praising the exceptional arrangements made by the hospital administration to ensure superior patient care.