KMU announces MBBS final results

PESHAWAR: A student of Northwest School of Medicine in Peshawar secured first position in the MBBS final professional session 2022 annual examination results announced by the Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Thursday.

According to results, 1915 students from 16 medical colleges of the public and private sector had appeared in the exam, out of which 1794 students passed, and thus the overall success rate was 93 percent.

Sumyya Habib, a student of Northwest School of Medicine (NWSM), Peshawar, stood first with 1464 marks, Saima Khan Mehsud of Gomal Medical College, Dera Ismail Khan, secured second position with 1431 marks, while Rahat Khan of Saidu Medical College (SMC) Swat grabbed third position by scoring 1430 marks. According to the results, 1915 male and female students from 10 public and 6 private sector medical colleges of the province participated in the examination, out of which 1794 students succeeded, while the overall result was 93 percent.

The MBBS final professional exam has a total of 1600 marks; at least 50% of marks are mandatory for success in each subject.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Ziaul Haq congratulated the successful students, especially the first, second, and third position holders, and said that these young doctors are the pride of the nation. He said that the young doctors would fulfill the expectations of their parents and teachers and would also play an essential role in the welfare of society by making the service of suffering humanity the motto of their lives.

He appreciated the role and hard work of the university’s Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Additional Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Hafeez Ahmed, and their team and examiners in preparing the results and ensuring the transparency of the examination process. The vice-chancellor said that hopefully, the examination team would continue their work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in the future and would not consider any pressure in promoting the culture of merit and transparency.