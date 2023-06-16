Lawyers call on AJK PM, commend good governance

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of lawyers called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq here on Thursday.

Besides Member Legislative Assembly Ms Nabila Ayub Advocate, the delegation included Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan Advocate, Members Bar Council Muhammad Tariq Basheer Advocate, Chaudhry Yasir Mahmood Advocate and Chaudhry Wasim Sabir.

Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan congratulated Chaudhry Anwar Haq on assuming the post of Prime Minister. While talking to members of the delegation, Anwar ul Haq said that the legal fraternity should lend its full support to the government in implementing good governance measures. “Power is the gift of God”, he said, adding that it is He who gives power and takes it back.”So long as I am in power, I will remain committed to serving the people”, the PM said.

Stressing the need for introducing proper checks and balances, the PM said that the government cannot sustain or move forward without a strong system of checks and balances. “As a responsible citizen of the state, we have to maintain a proper balance between rights and duties”, he said. He said that significant improvements would be made in the fields of education, health, tourism, livestock and information technology.

Vice Chairman Bar Council Muhammad Nadeem Khan on the occasion appreciated the steps taken by the Prime Minister for good governance.