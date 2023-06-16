SCCI wants Pak-Turkiye free trade agreement

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has suggested signing a free trade agreement to strengthen Pak-Turkiye trade and economic relations.

The proposal was made by the SCCI acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi while speaking during the visit of Dr Mehmat Pacaci, ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the chamber house on Thursday.

He said vast investment opportunities exist in various sectors which can improve mutual trade volume between Pakistan Turkiye.

The SCCI acting chief called upon Islamabad and Istanbul to take pragmatic steps for enhancing bilateral trade volume, especially for signing a free trade agreement.

He sought the removal of hurdles to issuance of business visas to Turkiye.Dr Mehmat Pacaci said that Turkiye and Pakistan have enjoyed strong trade, economic, diplomatic and cultural relations.

However, he said the bilateral trade and economic relations weren’t to the level which were needed.The diplomat called for exploring new avenues of investments at the optimal level.

Dr Mehmat Pacaci mentioned that the Preferential Trade Agreement was signed recently between Turkiye and Pakistan, which is a step forward to improve the mutual trade and economic relations between the two countries.

But, the envoy said the step was insufficient for promotion of bilateral trade and stressed the need for signing a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Talking about the problems to the business community in getting visas for Turkiye, Dr Mehmat Pacaci assured that business visas would be issued on a fast-track basis on recommendation of the SCCI.