NCP vehicles recovered from ex-speaker’s house

PESHAWAR: The Excise Police on Thursday conducted raid on the house of former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, in Swabi and three vehicles were recovered from the premises, sources said

They said that the Excise Police conducted a raid on the hujra of the former speaker after reports that he was using non-custom paid vehicles. Reports said the officials recovered three non- custom paid vehicles, including a land cruiser, in the raid. The vehicles were taken for forensic tests, they said.

A similar raid was conducted on the house of former governor Shah Farman in the provincial capital two days back.

Raids have also been conducted on the houses of many former lawmakers and government functionaries to recover such vehicles after the authorities issued orders.