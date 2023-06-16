Software development: Research highlights privacy risks in data collection

PESHAWAR: A new research by a KP-based researcher shedding light on the existing privacy risks associated with software “requirement elicitation techniques” has been published by IGI Global, an international publication.

Zartasha Saeed, a lecturer at the City University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, has contributed a chapter titled “On the Current State of Privacy Risk in Software Requirement Elicitation Techniques” to the e-book “Protecting User Privacy in Web Search Utilization.”

“Requirement engineering has gained tremendous popularity among the research and developers communities and comprises five activities, i.e., feasibility study, elicitation, analysis, specification, and validation”, said the research abstract.

“In the elicitation phase, the data is collected from different stakeholders. Hence, the overall system, process, and even data may be compromised and sometimes lead to privacy threats if the data is shared with a third party.”

“This study may help the analysts with adequate knowledge and help project management teams to select the best and most secure elicitation techniques concerning the nature of projects”, said Zarthasha Saeed.

In her research, she has focused on the evaluation of over 30 requirement elicitation techniques in the field of requirement engineering, specifically examining factors related to privacy violations. She has conducted a comparative analysis of these techniques using predefined criteria, aiming to identify their strengths, weaknesses, and potential privacy violation factors.

The data has been analyzed using appropriate quantitative or qualitative methods to derive meaningful conclusions.The study places significant emphasis on the privacy-related aspects of the techniques and their implications for project management teams.

It says the online user privacy is a delicate issue that has been unfortunately overlooked by technology corporations and especially the public since the birth of the internet. Many online businesses and services such as web search engines, retailers, and social network sites exploit user data for profit.

There is a misconception among people about the term “privacy.” Usually, people think that privacy is the ability of an individual to isolate themselves or that it is a person’s right to control access to their personal information.

However, privacy is not just about revealing secret information; it also includes exploiting user personal data, as the exploitation of personal data may lead to disastrous consequences.The research highlights the importance of web search privacy to the readers and educates them about recent developments in the field.