Plan to recycle plastic waste on the cards

Islamabad:As part of the efforts being made by the federal government to protect natural environment, the civic agency has again turned to its previous plan to introduce recycling of waste material in line with the international standards.

According to the details, the plan to introduce recycling material was discussed in detail in last year but it was not further pursued due to some complications. But now the civic agency has decided to introduce and implement this plan to protect and preserve green character of the federal capital.

For this purpose the residents will have to throw waste in three types of bins including blue bin (recyclable waste), brown bin (garden waste) and grey bin (non-recyclable waste and food material). At the first

instance, the residents will be informed and guided about use of these bins but at the later stage they will be fined for violating the directives of the authority. Now the city managers will review what materials are recyclable and how these can be processed into new products.

The recycling process will include collection of waste, processing and manufacturing. Recyclable materials may include many kinds of glass, paper, cardboard, metal, plastic, tires, textiles, batteries, and electronics. The composting and other reuse of biodegradable waste—such as food and garden waste—is also a form of recycling. Qamar-uz-Zaman, a social activist, said "In Europe the people place separate bins together. One for glass, one for plastic, and one for fabric. It takes some time to promote awareness. After that it is made mandatory for everyone to follow."

He said "The city managers can make recycled plastic chairs or benches for the public parks, shades/um­brellas for the traffic wardens on duty during the scorching heat. Waste bins are of course a wonderful way to use plastic waste." Shahid Malik, a conservationist, said "Recycling prevents the emissions of many greenhouse gases and water pollutants, and saves energy. Using recovered material generates less solid waste. It also helps reduce the pollution caused by the extraction and processing of materials."

"The recycling material can include paper including newspapers, magazines, and mixed paper; cardboard; glass bottles and jars; rigid plastic products; metal containers such as tin, aluminum, and steel cans; and food waste if there is an organics collection mechanism," he said. An official has said "The recycling of waste material including plastic will help reduce waste sent to landfills and incinerators, prevent pollution and conserve natural resources and energy."