First female diplomat to head British High Commission in Pakistan

Islamabad:In a historic move, Jane Marriott OBE has been appointed as the next British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, making her the first woman to hold this esteemed position. With an extensive background in diplomacy and a proven track record of successful partnerships, Jane Marriott is set to assume her role in mid-July, heralding a new chapter in UK-Pakistan relations.

Prior to this appointment, Jane Marriott served as the High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. During her tenure, she spearheaded the development of the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, forging stronger bonds in areas such as mutual prosperity, sustainable development, security and stability, and people-to-people connections. Under her leadership, Kenya saw the launch of groundbreaking clean and sustainable energy projects, as well as the establishment of the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, showcasing the UK's commitment to combating terrorism in the region. Furthermore, Ms Marriott played a pivotal role in the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land and facilitated the implementation of the 'Digital Access Programme,' a collaborative effort between the UK and Kenyan tech industry stakeholders aimed at promoting digital inclusion, cyber hygiene, and online content regulation.

With a career spanning over two decades, Jane Marriott brings a wealth of thematic and regional experience to her new role. Her impressive resume includes key positions within the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), as well as diplomatic postings in various countries such as Yemen, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Throughout her distinguished career, Marriott has consistently demonstrated her dedication and expertise in advancing international cooperation and addressing complex global challenges.

Expressing her enthusiasm about her upcoming appointment, Jane Marriott stated, "I am incredibly excited to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a country I am delighted to have visited twice before. I am looking forward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom’s relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in common partnership, which I will be aiming to strengthen further."

As Ms Jane Marriott takes on her new role, her appointment signifies a significant milestone in UK-Pakistan relations. Her extensive experience, strategic vision, and commitment to fostering collaboration are expected to fortify the existing bond between the two nations, opening doors to enhanced cooperation in various domains for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.