Seminars, awareness walks held to mark World Dengue Day

Rawalpindi: The district health office organized two seminars followed by awareness walks here in town to mark World Dengue Day observed on Thursday with the main objective of sensitizing public on preventive measures needed to avoid a possible dengue fever outbreak in the coming weeks.

The seminars held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post-graduate College Tipu Road and Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust Hospital in Chaklala Scheme III, were attended by senior officials from the city district government and the district health department. In the seminars, the speakers from the city district government and the health department spoke at length about what people must do to safeguard themselves from dengue fever. The speakers talked about various aspects of the infection.

Director District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Anser Ishaq said the seminars and the awareness walks were organized to create awareness among public, the most important and the first step to control spread of dengue fever.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said larvae of ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’, the vectors that cause dengue fever are being found in abundance in the environment in this region of the country and there are chances of spread of the infection in the region in the coming weeks particularly in monsoon.

He said the most important thing, at the time, is awareness and identification and elimination of larvae of ‘aedes’ mosquitoes not only from inside homes and offices but also from the outdoor spaces and hot spots near to residential areas. The seminars and awareness walks were arranged to disseminate the same message, he said.

He added actually, it is time for both the individuals and the concerned government authorities to take extraordinary preventive measures to avoid a possible outbreak of dengue fever.