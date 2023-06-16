Acute water shortage amid hot weather hits Pindiites hard

Rawalpindi:The tall claims of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) proved nothing but farce because locals of different localities have been facing the worst water shortage for around a month but the concerned civic body is seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

The residents of Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk, Shah Khalid Colony, Ariya Mohallah, Bagh Sardaran, Adiala Road, Defence Road, New Lalazar, Morgah, Kalyal, Munawar Colony, Asghar Mall, City Saddar Road, Kohati Bazaar and several other localities have been facing worst water shortage for many days but the water supply has not improved. In some localities the consumers even came on roads to mark their protest but in vain. Meanwhile, taking full advantage of the situation, the tanker mafia is charging Rs3000 to Rs5000 for a water tanker making the lives of the consumers more miserable.

Talking to ‘The News’, Shaukat Ali, a resident of Nishtar Street, Muslim Town, said that the water shortage has intensified in his area. “Water supply in our street has deteriorated for over a month. There is no fixed timing for the water supply. We have to remain on our toes to check whether the water is coming or not. He said that the water supply is irregular for the last many days while citizens are facing immense problems.

In Muslim Town, the situation is quite strange as in some streets the water supply is smooth but in some streets like Nishtar Street, the situation is quite critical where for over a week the residents have to wait as when the water will be supplied. And if sometimes the water comes, the pressure is quite low even for the motors to fill the underground storage tanks. Many other locals including Ali Humayun, Asad, Zohaib Kazmi, Murad Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Ahsan Khan, Shamroz Khan, Qasim Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Hamza Liaquat and Sajjad Sadiq, Fareed Ahmad, Raja Haroon, Mohammad Ayaz said that nobody is paying heed to their problem. They said that the valve operator opens the water supply valve and the tubewell operator claims he starts the water supply as per schedule but, the consumers have no idea where the water is going. They said if there is a problem in water supply lines and some pipelines have ruptured then it is the responsibility of Wasa to look into the situation and address it. If the tubewell motor is causing problems then Wasa should get it repaired or replaced, they said.

Wasa Assistant Director (Water Supply) Mohammad Ahmed talking to ‘The News’ claimed that there was no water supply issue in Rawalpindi. Similar were the views of Sub Engineer Water Supply Mohammad Tufail, however, it seems that they are oblivious to the problems faced by the general public who have to visit the tube-wells in their respective areas amid hot weather to question the operator as to when the water supply will resume.

Wasa Spokesman Umar Farooq said we have been doing a lot to improve the water supply system and the residents of Rawalpindi will not face any problems. The residents threatened of launching a series of protest demonstrations against the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) in the coming days.

Shahzad Ahmed, hailing from Saleha Street, Defence Road, was of the view that the locals had lodged several complaints with Wasa high-ups as well as the public elected representatives about acute water shortage in the area but none of them is paying heed to the lingering issue. It is worth mentioning here that Wasa has announced bonuses, 15 days extra salaries, and several other benefits for its officers. However, the question arises as to which criteria, Wasa is announcing all these benefits while the public has been facing the worst water shortage for over a month.

The affected consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Mohsan Naqvi to take action against the authorities concerned. All the residents of Rawalpindi expressed their grievances and asked the quarters concerned to intervene to ensure uninterrupted water supply on a priority basis. The residents said they would stage a protest if they were not provided with an uninterrupted water supply. They said that if the government wanted to protect WASA, they should properly monitor this department otherwise this department will collapse due to corrupt officers.

Meanwhile, the areas of Chaklala jurisdiction, Dhoke Munshi, Rehmatabad, Noorani Mohallah, Banaris Colony Kachi Abadi Dhoke Dalal Khan, Walyat Homes, and Mumtaz Colony were also facing acute water shortage for many days.