Meeting decides to re-establish PRWA

LAHORE: An emergent meeting of founder members of Public Relations Welfare Association (PRWA) was held under the chairmanship of Dr Nadeem ul Hassan Gillani on Thursday. The participants showed their concern over the failure of the association to achieve the targets already decided in the founding session earlier. After a detailed discussion, it was unanimously decided to formulate a caretaker executive body with Mustafa Kamal Pasha, former DG Tevta, as president to re-establish PRWA within six months. Senior founder members unanimously constituted a council with Dr Nadeem-ul Hassan (Chairman), Athar Awan (Senior Vice Chairman), Kamran Malik (Chairman), Mustafa Kamal Pasha (President), Dr Mustafa Kamal (SVP), Mehar Abdul Rauf (VP) Syed Ali Bukhari (Secretary), Zulfiqar Ali (Dy Secretary), Karamat Ali (Information Secretary), Iftikhar Rasul (Secretary Finance) Talha Rauf and Mansha Qazi (Joint Secretary) to finalise the matters regarding reestablish PRWA on modern lines for the greater benefits of public relations fraternity.