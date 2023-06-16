Students block Lower Mall in protest

LAHORE:Dozens of students of a private university staging a demonstration on Thursday blocked the Lower Mall near Punjab Civil Secretariat and protested against the university administration for banning their entry into the campus.

The students said that the university banned their entry into the campus and also barred them from sitting in the exam for not paying the university dues. They said they were on a talent scholarship programme of the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) and the PWWF had assured the university of payment of dues but still the university management banned their entry into the campus.

They chanted slogans against the university administration and demanded the Caretaker CM to take notice of the issue. When contacted, the university spokesperson said that the due amount was in millions and the PWWF was not paying the tuition fee, hostel and transportation charges of the students covered under its scholarship for two years now. He said the university had been following the case with the PWWF but to no avail.

Dengue prevention walk

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: On the occasion of International Dengue Prevention Day, the Environment Protection Department (EPD) Punjab organised a walk here on Thursday. The walk was led by EPA DG Zaheer Abbas Malik.