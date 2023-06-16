Steps to open Governor’s House to public discussed

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General, Kamran Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Secretary Tourism Zaheer Hassan and TDCP MD Usman Ali called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Thursday.
In the meeting, measures were discussed in detail to officially open the Governor’s House Lahore to the general public in an organised manner.
Talking on this occasion, governor said that Governor’s House is a historical building and a model of Anglo-British architecture. This building houses many historical artifacts, including rare paintings of famous artists Ustad Allah Bakhsh and Abdul Rahman Chughtai. He said the doors of Governor’s House are already open for students. He said that the Governor’s House would be opened to the general public soon. He asked the departments concerned for feasible suggestions in this regard within a week.
