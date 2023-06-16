SIMS to arrange extra classes during summer break

LAHORE:The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal presided over a meeting of the academic council.

The meeting discussed academic and administrative matters and approved the budget for the new student hostels.

The meeting decided to arrange extra classes during summer vacation for students who have less than 75% attendance.

It was decided to follow the policy of the Punjab government for the house job of fresh medical graduates and also discussed the MoU criteria between the University of Lahore & SIMS.

Earlier, SIMS Principal welcomed Dr Nauman Ahmad Gill, as a professor of plastic surgery and also paid tribute to Dr Hanif on his services for SIMS/SHL. SIMS Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal said that the SIMS would be developed into a role model institution where merit and quality education would be ensured.

All faculty members attended the meeting. Academic council also offered condolences on the demise of father of Prof Dr Muhammad Shoaib HOD physiology.

UHS declares DPT result

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the fourth professional Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) annual examinations 2022, on Thursday.

According to the notification, a total of 250 candidates from 10 affiliated colleges appeared in the exam, out of which 233 passed and 17 failed – the pass rate being 93.20 percent. The first position was secured by Kinza Iftikhar with 700/800 marks.

Amna Rauf got the second position securing 683 marks. The third position was shared by Muhammad Faisal of Multan and Aliyah Usman Qureshi of Rawalpindi, both securing 682 marks each. All results can be viewed on the University of Health Sciences website.