Steps to be taken to revitalise textile industry, says minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said that effective measures would be taken to revitalise the textile industry and boost citrus fruit export. He suggested the introduction of new varieties to enhance citrus fruit production. The minister was chairing a meeting at the new minister block here at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the promotion of agricultural research, increasing kinnow production, and revitalising the textile industry in the province. The meeting was attended by the secretary agriculture, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Rana Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Agricultural University Multan Vice-Chancellor, officials from the agriculture department, and exporters based in Karachi.

Addressing the participants, SM Tanveer emphasised the need for practical measures to improve the quality of agricultural research. He stressed the important role of agricultural universities in promoting research in the field. He also announced establishing a Pakistan-China Research Technology Park in Faisalabad, with the planning for the park, developed in collaboration with China, already finalised. Exporters highlighted the lack of attention given by past governments to the development of the agriculture sector and agricultural research. They emphasised the importance of improving the quality of agricultural research to meet the increasing food demands. To address these issues, the minister formed a committee under UAF VC Iqrar A Khan tasked with compiling recommendations for the revitalisation of the citrus industry, increasing fruits production, and promoting agricultural research.

Skill Boot Camp opens

The Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated the Skill Boot Camp 2023 at the Government Vocational institute Gujjarpura, Lahore. Tevta GM Operations, Regional Director and principal also participated the ceremony. The Boot Camp offers training programmes in areas, including beautician, graphic arts, digital marketing, hospitality (cooking) and knitting. Matriculation and Intermediate students awaiting results are eager to learn new skills and accordingly exhibiting great interest in these programmes. The secretary, during the inaugural ceremony, appreciated the efforts of Tevta, institute’s administration and teachers, for their efforts viz-a-viz imparting contemporary skills to the youth. The secretary said that freelancing and entrepreneurship were the cornerstones of 21st century business landscape and accordingly students should learn and understand contemporary knowledge.