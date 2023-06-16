Suspected robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was killed in an encounter with CIA Sadar Police in Sabzazar. Police said that they had raided a house in search of suspected proclaimed offenders. They were confronted with the unidentified suspects. On seeing police party, the suspects resorted to firing at police. In retaliation, a suspect received bullet injuries and died. His alleged accomplices managed to flee. The deceased person was identified as Nadeem alias Bhola. He few days back had shot at and injured a citizen Arshad at a cylinder shop.

Two members of bike thieves gang held

Defence A police have arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Wishal Maseeh and Zain. Police also recovered 10 bikes, pistol and bullets from their custody. The suspects would steal bikes parked and without locks. The recovered vehicles were implicated in cases registered in various police stations.

11 die in accidents in 24 hours

Around 11 people died, whereas 1,229 were injured in 1,186 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 690 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 539 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Man shot dead

A 65-year-old man was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in the Hanjarwal area. The victim identified as Ashraf Malik Khokhar was sleeping in a haveli in Shadiwal. The victim was tortured and shot dead in his head. A police team removed the body to morgue. In another incident reported in Shahdara, a father of four was shot dead at his doorsteps.

The victim identified as Muzzamil reportedly was sitting at his doorsteps in Islamnagar Chowk when the unidentified suspects approached and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. Police removed the body to morgue.

4 hurt in roof collapse

Four persons were injured in an incident of roof collapse in Gulshan-e-Ravi. Reportedly, the victims were present inside their house near Moon Market. Suddenly, it caved in. As a result, three persons were trapped under the debris. Nearby people alerted rescue teams. They reached the spot on information and shifted them to hospital.