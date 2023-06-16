Men in black coats raid LDA office, beat official, destroy files

LAHORE:A number of men in black coats raided the LDA office, tortured Estate Officer, destroyed files and caused disturbance in the authority’s head office.

The incident took place around 11.25am when some unidentified persons wearing black coats stormed into the office of Director Housing (Zone-VII) Shahid Naeem and started arguments with him and his staff.

It was pertinent to mention that the office of Director Shahid Naeem was just at top of the office of the LDA DG and such incident raised serious questions about the internal security of the authority.

As per the complaint filed to police by Estate Officer Shafaqat Ali, the lawyer hurled life threats at him and asked the officers to stop inquiry/investigation into his land. They tore apart important files and later pointed a pistol at the Estate Officer.

Following the situation, the director asked the Estate Officer to leave his room, which he did but the lawyers followed him out and nabbed him in the corridor and gave him a good thrashing. The incident caused panic in LDA office and the staff members gathered in the corridor and got their colleague released from the clutches of the attackers. Later, the attackers fled the scene with official record and LDA officials came out of the building and raised slogans for their security.

It is pertinent to mention that some days back some persons attacked an assistant director of Town Planning at his house and beat him for issuing notice to an illegal construction.

Many LDA officers seeking anonymity said that the authority should provide proper security to them. They alleged that whenever any such incident happened, the authority didn’t take a proper action against the accused. Director Shahid Naeem while talking to the scribe said an application for the registration of FIR was registered in the police station concerned. On the other hand, Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa took serious notice of the incident and asked Additional DG Housing and Director DG Headquarters to inquire into the matter and submit a report about the incident.

Revenue generation improves

Later, DG held a meeting of resource generation of LDA in which Director Finance gave a briefing about the revenue target of all departments. Due to monitoring, there has been a clear improvement in revenue generation in the last two and a half months. Commissioner ordered action against defaulters of commercialisation fee despite repeated notices.

In the remaining 15 days of the current financial year, all sectors should complete their targets in any case, he ordered. He instructed the officers that commercialisation fee payment process should be simplified.