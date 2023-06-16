Over 300 entomologists being recruited to control dengue: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir informed that more than 300 entomologists were being recruited during the next fiscal year for research to effectively control dengue in the province.

He was talking to media after leading an awareness walk in connection with the World Dengue Day on Thursday.

The minister said that the sanitary patrol staff has been recruited entirely on merit to prevent spread of dengue larvae for the first time against the previous practice.

The attendance of this staff will be ensured through biometric system and monthly stipend will be paid through bank account instead of cash payment for ensuring transparency.

The minister said that research has shown that unwarranted spraying had resulted in an increase in allergies and damage to household plants.

He said that there was no need to worry about dengue as malaria and hepatitis were more deadly diseases than it. There was a need to raise awareness among the citizens about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness and taking preventive measures to avoid diseases, he added.

The minister asked for adopting a healthy lifestyle for ensuring good health and advised to get inoculated against the diseases that require immunisation.

He said that the purpose of such walks and seminars was to create awareness among the citizens to adopt cleanliness and preventive measures.

The minister said that we have to educate the people to avoid contaminated water, unhygienic food, polluted environment, adulterated spices and fake medicines for keeping themselves healthy and safe from diseases.

He said that the health department alone could not do anything to protect the citizens from diseases, the cooperation of the people was very vital for the success of any campaign.

A large number of officers and employees of the health department including Director General Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Dr Yadullah, Dr Riaz Ahmed and Dr M Azam participated in the dengue awareness walk.

Later, Dr Jamal Nasir also delivered a keynote address at a seminar in connection with World Dengue Day at a local hotel.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and World Health Organisation (WHO).