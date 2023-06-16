Family harassed, tortured; seeks justice

LAHORE:A family who was harassed, threatened and tortured few days back by the unidentified suspects at midnight sought apprehension of the suspects and justice. Samar Abbass, a resident of Laal Pul, Mughalpura, said that he, few days back along with his wife and two-year-old daughter was returning home after having food outside on Ravi Road. Suddenly, four suspects riding two bikes started chasing them. He sped up the car. The suspects resorted to firing in the air and intercepted them. They misbehaved, tortured him, his wife and also hurled threats at them. Police on his complaint have registered a case.

Suspect arrested for murdering youth

Ghaziabad Investigation Police have arrested a suspect involved in a murder of a youth after inviting him for reconciliation at his house.

Nusrat Bibi, mother of the victim Qasim Khan, said that he was present at his house at Naseer Road Harbanspura when Waqar Gujjar approached and took him for reconciliation with Mian Ibrar, Javed, Atif, Javed, Zaheer Abbas, Mian Zulfiqar at their house situated few meters away from there. As Qasim reached there, the suspects carrying firearms came out and shot at him. He received bullet injuries and died. Police after registration of the case have arrested the suspect and were investigating the matter further.

Maryam condoles with party official

By A Corresponddent

LAHORE: Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz visited the residence of Punjab Youth Coordinator Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani to condole the death of his brother-in-law. Party leader Nawaz Sharif also talked to Ashiq Kirmani through Maryam and

expressed his condolences. —