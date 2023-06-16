Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash City

LAHORE:Heavy to moderate rain inundated several roads in various localities here on Thursday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and continued till noon in spans and inundated several roads due to which traffic problems were created.

Following the rain, a number of feeders of Lesco were tripped due to which the citizens faced serious inconvenience. Rescue officials said many trees were uprooted due to rain and windstorm, which occurred on early Thursday. They said two trees also fell outside the Governor’s House.

As per the figures released by Wasa, the highest rainfall (153mm) was recorded at Qurtaba Chowk while at Pani Wala Talab it was 108mm, Lakshmi Chowk 104, Jail Road 71.6, Airport 71, Tajpura 70, Mughalpura 65, Gulshan Ravi 62, Upper Mall 61, Farrukhabad 55, Johar Town 45, Iqbal Town and Nishtar Town 44 each, Gulberg 41.5, Samanabad 34 and Chowk Nakhuda 25mm.

Following the rain, Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed accompanied by senior officials visited various city localities as well as disposal stations to monitor the post-rain operation.

Meanwhile, Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy falls & hailstorm) was likely in Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Northeast and South Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while intense dust-storm/thunderstorm and rain (heavy to very heavy scattered rain was expected in lower Sindh. They further predicted that dust-storm/gusty winds were likely over plain areas of the country.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Kasur, Murree, Attock, TT Singh, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla, Sargodha, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Dir, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Balakot, Badin, Thatta, Skardu, Bagrote, Bunji, Chilas and Kalat.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 20.4°C.

Minister, commissioner visit areas

The Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the city areas to review the removal of rainwater.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider and Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed were also present. The minister directed to install heavy machinery and human resources for removal of rainwater outside the Gaddafi Stadium. The machinery which was working since night was not enough to deal the situation.

Commissioner Lahore said that the work on the development projects under construction of Akbar Chowk, Shahdara, was going on and rainwater was not accumulated there. Amir Mir and Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Gaddafi Stadium, Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Circular Road, Yadgar, Badami Bagh, Old Ravi Bridge Underpass and Shahdara Flyover. Commissioner said that all the roads were cleared. Gaddafi Stadium was also being cleared soon. He said that field machinery and emergency camps would stay in field.