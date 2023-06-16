Pakistan-Hong Kong match washed out

LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.
The two teams got one point each. Pakistan, who won their first match against Nepal by nine runs at the same venue on Tuesday, will now take on India in their third match of the tournament on Saturday (tomorrow).
LONDON: England face Australia in the first Test of the five-match Ashes series starting at Edgbaston on Friday...
LAHORE: The government on Thursday issued NOC to Pakistan football team for featuring in the SAFF Cup which will be...
MADRID: New Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham said he wanted to pay homage to club great Zinedine Zidane by wearing...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan promised more support to Sri Lanka on the sports front following a recent grant of Rs52 million...
DHAKA: Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain both hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to 134-1 in their second...
LONDON: Both England and Australia will need several fast-bowling options for a busy Ashes schedule due to ageing...