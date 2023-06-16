 
June 16, 2023
Pakistan-Hong Kong match washed out

By Our Correspondent
June 16, 2023

LAHORE: The ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The two teams got one point each. Pakistan, who won their first match against Nepal by nine runs at the same venue on Tuesday, will now take on India in their third match of the tournament on Saturday (tomorrow).