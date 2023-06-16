Mazari pledges more support for SL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan promised more support to Sri Lanka on the sports front following a recent grant of Rs52 million for promotion of different games.
Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rahman Mazari met Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe in Colombo Thursday, exchanging views of mutual cooperation in sports.
Sri Lankan World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga and Secy Sports Ministry of Sri Lanka were also present on the occasion. The Minister for IPC offered support to the Sri Lankan minister for provision of coaches in the field of hockey, squash and kabaddi.
The minister added that through sports the two countries can deepen existing relationships between people. Sri Lankan minister appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation in the field of sports specially provision of Rs52 million for the development of sports in Sri Lanka.
