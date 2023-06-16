Packed schedule set to test Ashes pace attacks

LONDON: Both England and Australia will need several fast-bowling options for a busy Ashes schedule due to ageing attacks and recent injury scares.
England have named veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their XI for the opening Test which gets under way at Edgbaston on Friday.
Australia, who recently won their World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, are on a punishing programme of six Tests in eight weeks.
England earlier this month warmed up for the five-game Ashes with a 10-wicket win against Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord´s.
The hosts boast the two most successful quicks in Test history, but it appears unlikely the pair will both play every match.
Anderson, who will turn 41 during the fifth and final Test, has been the spearhead of the attack for nearly two decades and has formed a potent new-ball combination with Broad, but the Ashes schedule can be particularly tough on fast bowlers.
