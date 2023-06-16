Stokes vows no let-up in attacking approach during Ashes series

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes insists there will be no let-up in his side´s dynamic approach during the Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, which starts on Friday (today).

Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have overseen 11 wins from 13 Tests since they joined forces last year, playing in an ultra-aggressive style.

All-rounder Stokes, a veteran of several Ashes campaigns, told a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday that his players were relaxed ahead of the first Test of the five-match series.

"Every day we edge closer to the start of the series it has been like ´Oh I wish I started tomorrow´ and now that day is finally here," said the 32-year-old skipper.

"We are really excited to get going. It has been a long time coming." Stokes said England were committed to their all-action brand of cricket despite the challenge of facing Pat Cummins´ men, who have the world´s three top-ranked batsmen in their ranks and boast a fearsome pace attack.

The Australians, who are Ashes holders, last week defeated India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

"You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have just made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition.

"It has worked more than it has not so I don´t think there is any question around how we are going to try and play our cricket even though it is against Australia."

England named their side for the Birmingham Test on Wednesday, with veteran seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked alongside Ollie Robinson in the pace attack.

Stokes, a lively seam bowler, has been troubled by a longstanding knee problem but said taking part in practice sessions this week had boosted his confidence.

There was no place in the team for express quicks Mark Wood or Josh Tongue but Stokes is unconcerned about the apparent lack of variety in his pace-bowling line-up.

"I think when you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, that is a pretty good three guys to say are in your starting XI," he said.

Broad has dismissed Australia opener David Warner 14 times in 26 Tests and Stokes admitted the bowler´s "incredible" record against him was a factor in his selection.

Moeen Ali has been called out of Test retirement after specialist spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series with a back injury.

"A player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something that I couldn´t look past," explained Stokes.

"That was a stomach and a heart feeling rather than my brain and I have generally stuck with my gut throughout my whole captaincy so far.

"Moeen Ali is going to come in here and I am looking at what he can offer to this team on his best days and nothing else."