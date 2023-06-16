Nahida calls it a day

LAHORE: Nahida Khan, the talented cricketer from Balochistan, has announced her retirement from international cricket after a career spanning 14 years.

She made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Bogra, Bangladesh, on February 7, 2009. During her international career, Nahida played 120 matches, scoring 2,014 runs and taking one wicket. She etched her name in the record books by holding the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in Pakistan's emphatic 94-run victory over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2018.

She represented Pakistan in three 50-over World Cups (2013, 2017, and 2022) as well as four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018). Nahida recently served as the assistant coach of the Blasters in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament held in Karachi.

Nahida thanked her family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in her abilities. Tania Mallick, the Head of Women's Cricket, acknowledged Nahida Khan's significant contributions to women's cricket in Pakistan. She highlighted Nahida's dedication, skill, and unwavering determination.