Canada’s Quebec province expands assisted dying

QUEBEC CITY: Colette Julien, like thousands of sick Canadian compatriots each year who seek an end to their suffering and dignity in death, requested medical assistance in dying -- a regime that Quebec province this month moved to expand so as to cover more ailments.

By the end of the year, approximately eight percent of all deaths in the province will have been the result of doctors´ help, according to government projections.

Since introducing the option in 2015, the number of assisted deaths in the province has outpaced the rest of Canada (3.3 percent), as well as the Netherlands (4.8 percent) and Belgium (2.3 percent) which have older euthanasia laws.

“I´ve reached the end of the road and am not interested in trying to extend my life a couple of months,” Julien told AFP a few days before being pricked with a fatal injection.

“I just want to be at peace,” said the diminutive 77-year-old. It was a carefully considered decision, she said, that was partly motivated by fears of losing her autonomy and freedom.

“When you´re sick, you have to depend on others. Me, depend on others excessively? No, no, no, no,” said the retired nurse, who was diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain.

Nancy Carpentier, Julien´s niece who helped care for her when her health began to fail, expressed strong support for her final wish to avoid the kind of suffering that Carpentier´s father went through in his last days.